Gloucester camper trailer destroyed in fire

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – It took firefighters nearly two hours to get a fire in Gloucester under control Tuesday night.

Crews with Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to Clay Bank Road around 6:50 p.m. for the report of a structure fire. They arrived to find a camper trailer and a car port engulfed in flames. The person who lived in the trailer was not inside when the fire started.

Abingdon’s Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded with their tanker to provide assistance.

The camper and car port were destroyed. The fire also melted the siding off a neighboring house but did not cause damage to the actual structure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

