CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake will be closed for most of the day Sunday, Feb. 19, for maintenance work.

City officials say the bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Drivers can use the Interstate 64 High Rise Bridge as an alternative.

