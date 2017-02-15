1 man dead, another seriously injured in Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One man is dead and another was seriously injured in a shooting in Chesapeake Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 3100 block of Gaston Drive at 9:05 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, police found two men who had been shot.

One of the men died at the scene. The other man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Authorities are still investigating. If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher is heading to the scene. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.