Rescue underway after Elizabeth River Terminals worker falls on ship

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire crews are working to rescue a worker from Elizabeth River Terminals (Kinder Morgan) who fell and injured themselves on a ship.

Fire department officials say a male worker fell to the bottom of a ship they were working on, and has a leg injury. The situation was called in shortly after 8 a.m.

Capt. Scott Saunders with Chesapeake Fire says worker, a man, was alert and conscious.

The worker is currently 60 feet down from the top of the ship’s deck. Saunders says a crane with a rescue basket is being used to get the worker.

