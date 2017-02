PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A driver hit a power pole and caused some outages in Portsmouth Wednesday.

The accident happened at Tyre Neck Road and Bertrand Avenue.

Detective Misty Holley said a woman hit a power pole. Downed electrical wires made it difficult to get the driver out of the vehicle at first.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.