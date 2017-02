PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a suspect tried to rob a Dollar General in Portsmouth Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the store at 1711 Effingham Street at 9:07 p.m.

Police say the suspect was armed with a gun and demanded money, but left before getting any cash.

No one was hurt.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.