Counting Kindness – Operation Restore Glory

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A Southampton County Sheriff’s Deputy and his wife are on a mission to keep Old Glory flying high and proud.

They started Operation Restore Glory to replace old and tattered flags around Hampton Roads. Ryan Thorpe came back from being deployed as a Marine five years ago and noticed a torn up flag flying at the top of a grain silo in his hometown.

He stopped to speak with the man who owned it and learned the flag flew in honor of his son who was killed in Iraq. Ryan asked if he could replace the flag and he’s been replacing flags ever since.

Ryan also set up a Go Fund Me Page – Operation Restore Glory. It has a $1,000 goal toward fundraising for flag purchases.