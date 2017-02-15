Carly Fiorina to speak at Regent luncheon series later this month

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Former Hewlett Packard CEO Carly Fiorina is scheduled to speak later this month for Regent University a luncheon series.

Fiorina, who ran to be the Republican presidential nominee for the 2016 election, is set to speak at the Founders’ Inn and Spa on Feb. 28. Her speech is part of the school’s Executive Leadership Series.

Fiorina will be talking about “Lessons in Leadership” at the luncheon.

Tickets for the event cost $35 for students and $40 for others. Visit the Regent University website for information on how to buy tickets.