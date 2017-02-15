2-year-old Ohio boy dies from injuries; suspect in custody

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The family of a 2-year-old boy who they say is brain dead is asking the public to watch for signs of child abuse. This comes after Brayden Ferguson was taken to the hospital Monday in critical condition.

The family told WAVY sister station WDTN 2 News around 7:30 p.m. Monday that Ferguson died. When asked about the suspect in custody, Brayden’s grandmother said this is not the first time the suspect has assaulted her grandson.

“The doctor is telling me that he’s not going to survive this and that he is pretty much gone. He didn’t survive it this time,” said Victoria Bittner, Brayden’s grandmother. Bittner believes this was not the first time her grandson was assaulted by the suspect.“Back in November of 2015, Brayden was injured and hospitalized at Children’s in Dayton,” said Bittner.

When asked, Dayton Police would not comment on the investigation, saying only that a suspect has been taken into custody.That suspect is due in court on Wednesday afternoon, but 2 News is declining to identify the suspect until police make an identification.

Brayden’s grandmother says the suspect appears to have turned himself in.“I know the detectives went back looking, he (the suspect) had then left the home in North Lake Hills and he was not found. I was told that he turned himself in this morning,” said Bittner.

As Brayden’s family mourns, they ask that people who suspect child abuse take action, no matter how difficult.“Find somebody, call somebody and get your kid away from it. It’s not worth it. You will regret it later and your heart will not be able to handle it,” said Bittner.