Work beginning soon on storm damage reduction project in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Work is set to begin this month on a $34.5 million storm damage reduction project in Norfolk.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says the project is largest of its kind for the city, and will put 1.2 million cubic yards of sand along 7.3 miles of shore line.

This stretch goes from the Willoughby Spit near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel to the federal navigation project at Little Creek Inlet. This largely residential area sits “virtually unprotected,” according to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers says this project will widen the shoreline to 60 feet.

Initial construction on the project is expected to be completed in May of 2017.