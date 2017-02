VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were displaced by a house fire in Virginia Beach Tuesday.

Crews were called to the home on Zinia Court at 2:15 p.m. Firefighters got to the scene four minutes later. The flames were extinguished by 2:32 p.m.

A resident and a cat got out of the home okay. No one was injured.

There is a working smoke detector in the home, but a resident saw the fire before it went off.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.