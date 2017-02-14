Va. Senate passes bill to defund Planned Parenthood

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY/AP) — The Virginia Senate passed a bill that would defund Planned Parenthood Tuesday.

HB 2264 passed on a 20-19 party-line vote. The bill was passed by the House of Delegates last week. It will now go to Governor Terry McAuliffe for his consideration.

The bill would cut off federal Title X funding for Planned Parenthood and any other groups that perform abortions in Virginia.

The bill states that the Virginia Department of Health “shall not enter into a contract with, or make a grant to, any entity that performs abortions that are not federally qualified abortions or maintains or operates a facility where non-federally qualified abortions are performed.”

That means the state would cut off funds for organizations that offer abortions that are not eligible for matching funds under Medicaid. This would include any abortion outside of cases of rape, incest or “gross fetal anomalies.” The bill would not apply to licensed hospitals.

Del. Ben Cline (R – Amherst) sponsored the legislation. He introduced an identical bill in the 2016 legislative session. It passed both the House and Senate, but was vetoed by Governor McAuliffe.

After the House passed the bill last week, the governor said on Twitter that he would veto the bill again this year.

Paulette McElwain, CEO of Virginia League for Planned Parenthood, released a statement after the Senate passed the bill Tuesday, which said the organization was “of course, very disheartened that members of the Senate have turned their backs on underserved women of Virginia.

This bill specifically targets Planned Parenthood and, if passed into law, would undermine the health of thousands of our patients who count on us for comprehensive care… Clearly, the Senators voting for this bill have no real sense of its impact. We know that immediately scores of Virginia women would no longer have access to STI testing, a subsidized service utilized by nearly 2,000 of our patients last year. By banning us from state funding through the Department of Health, this bill could have even larger impacts in the future.”

While the Senate considered the bill, Sen. Mamie Locke (D – Hampton) questioned if other clinics could handle overflow patients that could no longer go to Planned Parenthood for care.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.