SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department is working with Old Dominion University to evaluate and improve the quality of policing and police patrols in the city.

Researchers from ODU’s Social Science Research Center will be once again calling Suffolk residents who participated in a telephone survey about neighborhood quality as well as perceptions of crime and the police.

Participation is voluntary, but officials are hoping you’ll take the time to weigh in.