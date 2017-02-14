Student accused of circulating nude photos of classmates appears in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A former Ocean Lakes High School student accused of circulating pornographic images of at least five classmates appeared in court Tuesday.

The juvenile is charged with two counts of reproducing/transmitting/selling child pornography.

The incident happened on Dec. 10, 2015, when the student was a 17-year-old junior at the school. The juvenile was charged on Nov. 15, 2016.

The principal says the juvenile suspect admitted in an interview to sending and receiving pictures of female students and storing them in a “secret vault app disguised as a calculator.” The female victims contacted school administration when they found out their nude photos were being shared around school, court documents said.

The Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said the juvenile suspect admitted in court Tuesday that there was sufficient evidence to prove the charges.

The court ordered the teen to complete a street law program and not to have contact with victims. The juvenile will also have to write a letter of apology. This won’t be a violation of the no contact order. The juvenile will also have to look at the General District Court docket and write a paper about the impact of a felony conviction.

At a review hearing on Jan. 10, 2018, the juvenile will be eligible to have the charges dismissed or reduced, depending on the level of compliance with the conditions prescribed by the court. This is also conditioned upon one year of good behavior and the completion of 50 hours of community service.

