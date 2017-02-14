Police: Armed men lock Sonic employees in freezer after robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for the men who forced two Sonic employees in a freezer after robbing the business early Tuesday morning.

At about 4:32 a.m., officers were called to the Sonic in the 12700 block of Jefferson Avenue for a reported robbery. When police got to the scene, they talked to an employee and a witness inside a vehicle at the Sonic drive-thru.

Police say one of the victims, a 27-year-old Newport News woman and Sonic employee, was distraught and kept asking for the other employee because she was locked in a freezer and thought the suspects took her coworker, a 26-year-old Newport News man.

The woman told police she was in the back of the restaurant when she heard commotion and walked up front, where she saw her coworker with his hands up. The woman said there were two suspects. One was armed with a gun. The armed suspect was pointing the gun toward the male employee.

The woman said she quickly threw her hands up and the two suspects demanded she open the bottom safe. She complied and the suspects then ordered her to open another safe, but she didn’t know the code. At this point, she was scared for her life, police said, and didn’t want to get shot over not knowing the code.

The woman had her hands taped and was put inside the freezer.

The suspects took cash from the business, the woman said.

Officers later spoke with the male employee, who said he was working the drive-thru when one of the suspects approached the window with a gun pointed directly at him. Both suspects came into the restaurant through the drive-thru window and demanded the employee open the register. The suspects forced the employee to get on the ground and crawl the entire time. One of the suspects ordered the employee to hand over his wallet. His ID and one of his credit cards were stolen. The suspects tried to tape his hands, but the tape broke before he was forced into the freezer.

Police say the female witness who was at the drive-thru waiting to order food when she saw the female employee come out of the back of the restaurant with her hands taped. The witness tried to help the employee by getting the tape off and calling 911. She stayed at the scene until police arrived.

No one was hurt in this robbery.

The two suspects are described by police as black males in their 20s with a skinny build and between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall. They were wearing black hoodies, pants and black masks covering their faces. Only their eyes were visible.