Sentencing delayed for York County nurse’s aid who stole patient’s identity

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A judge in York County decided to delay sentencing for Kentara Wright Tuesday because more charges could be pending.

Wright, a nurse’s aid, was arrested in 2016 on seven charges related to stealing the identity of a mentally incapacitated patient, and using that identity to open bank accounts and credit cards.

Five of the seven charges were nolle prossed. Wright pleaded guilty to the remaining two in November and was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday.

However, in court, the Commonwealth’s Attorney told the judge that some of the nolle prossed charges might be brought back in light of new evidence and asked for more time before continuing with the sentencing. The judge agreed.

The judge also revoked Wright’s bond because when asked, she admitted that if tested, marijuana would show up in her system.

Wright’s defense attorney, Eric Korslund, told WAVY.com Wright is remorseful.

“She made a few comments in the preparation of the pre-sentence report and her comments were essentially that she’s very remorseful,” he said. “She’s never been in trouble close to this. Her criminal record consists of a few traffic matters. No felonies on the record whatsoever.”

Wright has two other pending cases against her in Newport News and Williamsburg related to the York County case.