Secret Service director retiring, led agency amid turmoil

ALICIA A. CALDWELL, Associated Press

By Published: Updated:
Joseph Clancy
FILE - In this March 19, 2015, file photo, Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, before the Senate subcommittee on Regulatory Affairs and Federal Management hearing to review the fiscal 2016 funding request and budget justification for the Secret Service. A new government report concludes that scores of Secret Service employees improperly accessed the decade-old job application of Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, who was investigating scandals inside the agency. A deputy director was caught suggesting officials leak embarrassing information to retaliate against Chaffetz. The report said the actions could represent criminal violations under the U.S. Privacy Act. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The director of the Secret Service is retiring, for a second time.

Director Joseph Clancy came out of retirement more than two years ago to take over the embattled agency amid a series of embarrassing scandals and security missteps.

Clancy took over on an interim basis in late 2014 and was appointed director by President Barack Obama in early 2015. The agency announced his retirement in a tweet Tuesday.

His departure means that President Donald Trump will now be able to pick the person he wants to lead the agency tasked with protecting him and his family among others.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.