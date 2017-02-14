Coast Guard crews searching York River for missing kayaker

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing man in the York River.

58-year-old Michael Ballard was last seen in Gloucester Point, near the Gloucester Point Boat Ramp.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Hampton Roads in Portsmouth were notified at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday by the Virginia Marine Police that Ballard was reported missing after he did not return from his Monday kayaking trip.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a 38-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow water crew from Coast Guard Training Center Yorktown, a 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Station Milford Haven and an MH-60 Jawhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, all responded. They are still on scene searching.

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and the Virginia Marine Police are also involved in the search.

Ballard’s wife said her husband left home Monday morning for the Gloucester Point Boat Ramp with a 12-foot, forest green, sit-in kayak. He was due back home that evening.

Ballard’s vehicle was found parked at the ramp, but there’s been no sign of his kayak. Security cameras near the boat ramp show him arriving with the kayak attached to his vehicle.

If you have any information about Ballard’s whereabouts, call the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center at 757-668-5555.

