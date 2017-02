VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Tuesday afternoon.

Dispatchers say it happened at 4:09 p.m. at Holland Road and Lynnhaven Parkway.

According to dispatchers, there were students on board the bus, but none of them were hurt.

Someone in the other vehicle involved was taken to the hospital for injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.