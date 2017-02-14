Reck on the Road: Dr. Christine Darden

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The movie “Hidden Figures” is nominated for Picture of the Year for the Oscars. Dr. Christine Darden of Hampton is very close to the movie… for many reasons.

Darden is one of NASA’s “Hidden Figures,” but she is not featured in the movie; instead she is in the book. A graduate of Hampton University, Darden would go on to become the first African-American woman at NASA’s Langley Research Center to be promoted into senior executive service.

Find out more about Darden’s achievements in this week’s Reck on the Road.