Council votes to hold hearing for removal of some PRHA board members

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — City council voted Tuesday to hold a hearing to remove Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority (PRHA) board members who have served for longer than six months.

The motion passed 6-1.

Portsmouth Councilman Mark Whitaker was the only ‘no’ vote, calling the vote an injustice.

Councilwoman Elizabeth Psimas called the board’s actions embarrassing. She cited employees reporting a hostile work environment and the firing of former Executive Director Hal Short as her reasons.

Short had been with PRHA for 44 years, and served as executive director since 2009 before his sudden termination. He’s now demanding $1.5 million or he’ll sue for more than $41 million.

In October 2016, 10 On Your Side uncovered that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) was doing an on-site review of PRHA. WAVY’s Andy Fox went to the agency’s retreat and training session to get answers in December.

The retreat and training session is not supposed to be a closed meeting, but the WAVY crew was told to leave by PRHA Interim Executive Director Donnell Brown.

10 On Your Side’s Liz Kilmer is at the city council meeting and will have the latest on FOX 43 at 10 and WAVY News at 11.