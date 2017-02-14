Person injured in overnight crash on Princess Anne Road

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — One person was reportedly injured early Tuesday morning in a crash on Princess Anne Road.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Princess Anne, near Ingleside Road. Police dispatchers say the person injured in the crash has life-threatening injuries.

Images from the scene showed a car flipped on its side. Dispatchers told WAVY.com that a person was pinned and unconscious.

NORFOLK-Police still on scene from an overnight crash on East Princess Anne Rd near Ingleside Rd @WAVY_News — Jen Lewis (@JenLewiswavy) February 14, 2017

WAVY photographer LaVoy Harrell reported Tuesday that used the jaws of life to get a patient out of the vehicle.

