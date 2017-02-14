Peninsula Health District looking for Golden Retriever who bit person

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Health District needs help to find an 11-week-old Golden Retriever that bit a person Sunday.

The health department says the dog bit someone in the historic area of Colonial Williamsburg.

If the dog isn’t found, the person who was bit will have to get rabies shots.

The dog will not be taken away from its owner but will be put on an in-home confinement for 10 days.

If you’ve seen this dog, call the Peninsula Health District – Williamsburg Area Environmental Health Office at 757-603-4277. After hours, call James City County Animal Control at 757-253-1800.