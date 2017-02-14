Norfolk development projects move forward

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are no names on the buildings yet, but Simon Property Group will soon announce the first round of stores coming to a new outlet mall off I-64 in Norfolk, according to spokesperson Les Morris. About 85 shops will employ hundreds of people when the mall opens around June, he said.

Websites related to retail construction bids for the outlet mall show listings for the stores American Eagle Outfitters, Express and Banana Republic, though Simon would not confirm.

Kewanda Davis said her son hopes to work at a store there. The site is just a short walk from her home.

“It saves me a whole lot of gas because my children love to go to Williamsburg to the outlet, so with it being right here in the area, it saves a lot of gas,” she said. “That gas money can go towards some polo shirts for my son.”

Not far from the mall site, crews are expected to break ground on furnishing giant IKEA in early summer, said spokesperson Joseph Roth. This week, city council unanimously approved plans for the company’s signage and the store is looking for contractors and finalizing site plans, Roth said.

VDOT plans to make some improvements in the area and will put out a bid for a project on March 14. The project will include changes to three Northampton Boulevard and I-64 ramps, said spokesperson Paula Miller.