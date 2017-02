CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for help to identify a man who stole from a Chesapeake store.

On Feb. 1, the suspect shoplifted $550 in merchandise from a department store located in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The suspect left the area in a black Nissan Frontier pick-up truck with antique license tags.

If you recognize this man, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.