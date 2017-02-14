Man pleads guilty to robbing Virginia Beach bank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a Wells Fargo branch in Virginia Beach last summer.

46-year-old Marcus Algenia McCall pleaded guilty to bank robbery, grand larceny and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Officers were called to the Wells Fargo at 699 Independence Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. on August 3, 2016. Police say the male suspect, now identified as McCall, presented a note demanding money to the bank teller while displaying a handgun. After getting the money, he ran from the scene.

McCall will be sentenced on May 22.