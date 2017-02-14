Man cited for trying to bring loaded gun on plane at Norfolk International

This .32 caliber handgun was detected by TSA officers at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Sunday, February 12. It was loaded with seven bullets. (Photo: TSA)
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation Security Administration officers stopped a man from bringing a loaded handgun on board a plane at a Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Sunday.

The man was stopped at a checkpoint with a .32 caliber handgun. It was loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber.

TSA officers detected the gun and ammunition as it passed along the conveyor belt inside the man’s bag. The Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded and cited the man.

This was the second gun caught at a Norfolk checkpoint so far in 2017. TSA officers stopped 14 passengers with firearms at Norfolk International in 2016.

Find out how to properly travel with a firearm here.

 