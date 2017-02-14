Love & Basketball at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Love & Basketball was a popular movie that came out in 2000 about two people who grow up and fall in love with each other while playing the sport. A story line similar to the movie is playing out over at Norfolk State University.

Jonathan Wade and Kiara Phillips are respective members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams, and are engaged to one another.

“When I first saw her I kind of realized and felt the feeling that she was the one for me,” says Wade.

“Just the nature he has the good heart he has you know, I knew he was the one,” says Phillips.

Kiara, a native of Australia, and Jonathan, met when the two were playing at Gulf Coast State College in Florida. Jonathan, a Florida native, made his way to NSU after being recruited by the team to transfer. Not wanting to be separated from her love, Phillips recruited herself to the Spartans’ women’s coaching staff, and was offered a scholarship.

Both of their coaches agree the relationship is great for the Spartan community

“I think the biggest thing about their relationship is that they support each other 100 percent in everything they do academics on the court, he watches our practices and I know she definitely watches the men’s basketball practices,” says Larry Vickers, NSU’s women’s basketball coach.

“I think it helps both of their individual games because you have somebody directly supporting you, but also I think it brings the teams closer together and know we pull for each other a little more,” says Robert Jones, NSU’s men’s basketball coach.

While date night doesn’t seem uncommon for college kids, sometimes pizza and movie according to Kiara, the couple’s story is one that you don’t see much in college athletics.

The big date is set for August of next year and the soon to be Mr. and Mrs. Wade are already planning for their future

“Later on down the road have a couple babies you know little baby Jayla, but you know I’m excited for the future,” says Wade.