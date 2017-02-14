Local congressmen demand answers in fatal shooting of Chesapeake man

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Three congressmen are asking for answers to questions following the fatal shooting of a 60-year-old Chesapeake man.

Jiansheng Chen was shot and killed in late January during a confrontation with a security guard in the River Walk community.

Chen’s family says the 60-year-old did not speak any English, and claim he was playing the popular smartphone game Pokemon Go at the time.

Reps. A. Donald McEachin (VA-04), Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Grace Meng (NY-06) released a joint statement Tuesday, demanding answers in the deadly shooting:

We are deeply saddened over the death of Jiansheng Chen. We are also concerned about the manner and circumstances in which he lost his life. Many questions remain and need to be answered, and we call on local authorities to conduct their investigation thoroughly and expeditiously. We must know how a game of Pokémon Go turned into a fatal shooting. It is our hope that Congress will act in a bipartisan manner to ensure law enforcement personnel receive high quality, evidence-based training in non-lethal de-escalation tactics. We must continue to work together to emphasize the need for reasonable and effective polices that reflect our nation’s moral obligation to keep our communities safe. At this difficult time, we send our thoughts and prayers to the Chen family, and we eagerly await further information from law enforcement about this tragic incident.”

Attorney Andrew Sacks, who represents the company who employed the security guard, is arguing that the guard only shot Chen as a last resort.

In a news conference last week, Sacks said guards had several encounters with Chen prior to last month’s fatal incident.

