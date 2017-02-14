Man charged in deadly Hampton skate park shootings to stand trial

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man accused of shooting and killing two young men at a Hampton skate park will stand trial this year.

Police say Jordan Charity killed 21-year-old Donivan Walker, Jr. and 20-year-old Kenneth Wilson on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

Charity was 16-years-old at the time.

The shooting happened at the Woodland Skate Park on Mercury Boulevard. Witnesses said the deadly double shooting started as a fight over a BMX bike.

After the shooting, police said Charity took off on a moped and then stole a Jeep. He was arrested after a short chase.

Charity’s trial will take place from Sept. 11 through Sept. 15.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.