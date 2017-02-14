In midst of state probe, NN/Williamsburg Airport continues to defend spending

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The executive director of the Newport News/Williamsburg Airport (PHF) told city council Tuesday that he stands by the decision to use $3.5 million in state funds to guarantee a bank loan passed to them after PeopleExpress fell apart in 2014.

Several council members asked for the briefing Tuesday night after the state pulled funding from the airport in late January.

Secretary of Transportation Aubrey Layne says the airport’s spending was an “unauthorized use of funds.”

Layne says PHF receives about $2 million in entitlement money each year, which is to be spent for capital improvement projects. Layne used runway upgrades as an example.

However, Ken Spirito, the airport’s executive director, argues the loan falls under “air service development,” which is allowed under the state manual.

“People I’m hearing from all over the state are furious that their tax money was used for just this airport,” said Councilwoman Dr. Pat Woodbury.

Councilwoman Sharon Scott said the loan “has damaged the reputation of the airport” and “it’s starting to even be a negative on our city.”

The airport’s spending led to amending Senate Bill 1417, according to Layne. The bill, which passed the state Senate and is working its way through the House, says, “State moneys… shall not be used for purposes of supporting the operation of an airline, either directly or indirectly…”

“The issue I think that’s being resolved now is getting rid of the ambiguity of this manual and making it more clear and more definitive,” said Spirito.

Spirito says if the rules were spelled out clearly, the commission would not have used state funds to pay off the loan.

Layne says the Office of the State Inspector General and the Attorney General Mark Herring have started their audit into the airport’s finances. The audit should be complete in the next 30 days, he says.

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Scott, a member of the Peninsula Airport Commission, has asked Spirito for bank records to verify how the taxpayer money was used.