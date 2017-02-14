Harbor’s Edge in Norfolk adding 27-story tower in 2020

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Harbor’s Edge retirement community has announced plans to add a 27-story tower in 2020.

The new River Tower would add 138 luxury residences to Harbor’s Edge, according to a news release on the expansion.

This addition will offer residential living, assisted living and memory support.

According to the news release, Harbor’s Edge is also adding 95,000 square feet of common space — which will house a ballroom and movie theater — as well as additional parking in the existing garage.

C.A. Neil Volder, III, developer and founder said in the news release, “…Harbor’s Edge was always planned to be two towers integrated by common areas and terraces that would create a one community feeling while maintaining a sense of privacy for its residents.”