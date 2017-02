PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Elyse Brown from Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk was on the refreshing new set of the Hampton Roads Show to tell us about the 24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show fundraiser coming up in March.

24th Annual McDonald Garden Center Outdoor Show

March 3 – 5

VIRGINIA BEACH

RMHCNorfolk.com

Flower Power Fundraiser

This segment of The Hampton Roads Shows is sponsored by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk.