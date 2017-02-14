PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The deadline for Norfolk and Portsmouth residents to sign up for VDOT’s new toll relief program is Wednesday, Feb. 15.

The program, which was announced in October 2016, is designed to ease the burden on residents who use the Midtown and Downtown tunnels.

To apply for the program, you must live in either of those cities, earn less than $30,000 a year, make at least eight trips through a toll every month and have a Virginia E-ZPass transponder.

Officials say the program will give resident who qualify a 75-cent discount on each trip after their eighth one of the month.

If you qualify for the program, you can register at either the Norfolk or Portsmouth E-ZPass customer service centers.

Toll relief benefits are set to take effect beginning March 1.