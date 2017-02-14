Coast Guard medevacs man from cruise ship off Cape Hatteras

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from a cruise ship Tuesday about 30 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Watchstanders in the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth were notified at about 11:29 a.m. by the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Grandeur of the Seas that a passenger was experiencing chest pains and shortness of breath.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City responded and hoisted the man to the helicopter. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk and arrived at about 3:15 p.m.

“This case demonstrated excellent coordination among the Coast Guard, the crew aboard the ship and the staff at the hospital,” said Lt. Kamryn Jones, command duty officer for the case. “We were happy to get this man the care he needed as quickly as possible.”