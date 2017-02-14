Pursuit leads police from Chesapeake to Portsmouth; at least 2 in custody

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A slow-speed police pursuit that started in Chesapeake ended in Portsmouth Tuesday night.

Chesapeake police say officers were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of Gilmerton Road when the chase began. The pursuit went through the Deep Creek area and ended on Victory Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth dispatchers said officers helped Chesapeake police with the chase. They say the pursuit ended at the Food Lion parking lot at George Washington Highway and Victory.

Chesapeake police say there were multiple people in the vehicle. At least two people were arrested. Everyone else in the vehicle was accounted for, according to police.

No one was injured.

Police are still investigating.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.

Police pursuit ends in Portsmouth View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo courtesy WAVY viewer Photo courtesy WAVY viewer