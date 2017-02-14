Accidental electrical fire causes minor damage to Norfolk home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An accidental electrical fire in Norfolk Monday night caused minor damage to a home on Bolling Avenue, according to Norfolk fire officials.

Crews were called to a two-story house around 10:30 p.m., and arrived four minutes later to find smoke visible. The smoke reportedly appeared to be coming from the attic area.

A man and a woman had evacuated the home and were standing outside when crews arrived. Officials say firefighters kept the fire contained to the attic area and were able to quickly extinguish it.

Officials say smoke and fire damage was limited because of where it started, but the fire still caused minor damage to the roof.

An investigation found that an electrical junction box in the attic appeared to have been origin of the fire. Officials say the homeowners reported hearing a popping noise coming from the dishwasher before the fire started.

The cause was deemed accidental and electrical in-nature. No injuries were reported.