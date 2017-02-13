Virginia Beach’s Chris Clarke will miss rest of the season with torn ACL

BLACKSBURG (WAVY) – One of Virginia Tech’s primary play-makers will miss the remainder of the college basketball season after an MRI on Monday revealed a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

The sophomore from Virginia Beach (Cape Henry Collegiate) has blossomed into the fourth-best scorer for the Hokies, putting in 11.4 points per game, and leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per night. He suffered the ACL tear in the second half of Virginia Tech’s 80-78 win over rival Virginia on Sunday night.

Hokies head coach Buzz Williams released a statement via the school’s athletics website that read, ““Our hearts hurt for Chris. He has worked really hard to become an outstanding player and an incredibly important teammate to what we are trying to build.

“I am confident that he will turn this situation into good and return next year an even better player, better student and better person.”