Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-64 West in Hampton

Image Credit: Hampton VA Fire
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 64 West in Hampton, causing several lanes to be closed.

An image tweeted out from Hampton fire officials showed a truck’s trailer in flames. Officials reported heavy smoke on the highway.

Traffic cameras in the area showed crews on scene working to put out the fire.

VDOT says the west left center lane, right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder have been closed.

Expected delays on I-64 if you are traveling to Hampton from Southside Hampton Roads. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

