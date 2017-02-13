Tractor-trailer catches fire on I-64 West in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A tractor-trailer caught fire Monday morning on Interstate 64 West in Hampton, causing several lanes to be closed.

An image tweeted out from Hampton fire officials showed a truck’s trailer in flames. Officials reported heavy smoke on the highway.

Traffic cameras in the area showed crews on scene working to put out the fire.

VDOT says the west left center lane, right center lane, right lane, and right shoulder have been closed.

Expected delays on I-64 if you are traveling to Hampton from Southside Hampton Roads. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

I-64 Tractor-Trailer Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 near the Interstate 664 interchange on Monday, Jan. 13, 2017 due to a tractor-trailer fire. Image Credit: VDOT 511 Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 near Pine Chapel Road on Monday, Jan. 13, 2017 due to a tractor-trailer fire. Image Credit: VDOT 511 Fire crews on scene working a tractor-trailer fire near Cunningham Drive on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Image Credit: VDOT 511 Image Credit: Hampton VA Fire Fire crews on scene working a tractor-trailer fire near Cunningham Drive on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Image Credit: VDOT 511

