State Police: Man shot after opening fire on law enforcement

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a 33-year-old man was shot Sunday night after he opened fire on troopers and Greenville County deputies.

Emporia officers were called around 7 p.m.for reports of shots fired being fired into a home on Carol Street. An investigation into the Carol Street incident led officers to a house on Crescent Road — just outside of the Emporia city limits.

The Greensville County Sheriff’s Office and state police were then called to assist Emporia.

While officers waited for warrants, three people walked out of the house without incident. One of them was taken in to custody.

Police say a fourth suspect charged out of the front door around 9:48 p.m. with firearms in each hand, firing at deputies and troopers — who then took cover and returned fire.

The 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot during this exchange and was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond with non life-threatening injuries. He was reportedly already wanted for murder out of Maryland.

The case remains under investigation, but police say charges are pending.

Two troopers and a special agent involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.