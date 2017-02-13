ODU sends alert after sexual assault reported near campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University police are investigating after a sexual assault was reported early Saturday morning.

An alert sent to students and staff said the incident happened between 12:30 a.m. and 1:10 a.m. near a bar in the 4800 block of Hampton Boulevard.

According to the alert, a female said she felt her drink was tampered with at a bar. After leaving, she said she was assaulted in a nearby parking lot.

ODU police are still investigating. If you know anything about this incident, call ODU police at 757-683-4000.

