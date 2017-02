CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A service truck was hit by a train in Chesapeake Monday morning, just off George Washington Memorial Highway.

Chesapeake police tell WAVY.com the accident was called in around 8:20 a.m.

Police say medics were called to the scene Monday, and treated minor injuries sustained by the truck’s driver.

A WAVY crew is heading to the scene. Stay tuned for the latest updates.