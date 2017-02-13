Sentara wants to ‘Land the Drones’ around emergency scenes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Every time pilot John Stanley takes Sentara’s regional air ambulance, Nightingale, to the sky, he knows time is of the essence.

“Any delay in patient transport and their ultimate care at a higher level facility could possible harm the patient more,” Stanley told WAVY.com.

Stanley said a drone would stop the pilot in his tracks.

“If we did know that there was one in the immediate area of the landing zone, yeah, we would hold in position until the firefighters could either contact the person operating it and get him to land it or they could disable it and land it themselves.”

That kind of time could be the difference between life and death — so could a drone crashing through the windshield.

“So we’ve put together a ‘Land the Drone’ campaign,” said Nightingale’s flight manager, Denise Baylous.

Baylous says at the state medevac meeting, a group made up of different air programs, they decided to notify EMS providers, drone sellers and drone clubs about the dangers.

They’re also in full support of a Virginia Senate bill that would give fire chiefs authority over unmanned aircraft at emergency scenes and would direct the Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Department of Health to jointly develop guidelines for drones during emergency incidents.

That bill passed the Senate and went to a house committee last week.

“It’s kinda still up in the air what that could entail, but it could be interesting,” Stanley said.

In the meantime, pilots are pleading with drone operators to be responsible: Treat hospital landing pads and accident scenes as airports and keep the airspace clear for five miles around it.