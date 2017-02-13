Police seek suspect in Williamsburg 7-Eleven robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Police need help to find the suspect in a robbery at a Williamsburg 7-Eleven.

Around 8:01 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at Second Street and Page Street for a reported robbery. When police got to the scene, they spoke with the clerk, who said a white or Hispanic man came into the business and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black shirt wrapped around his face and jeans.

The clerk gave the man cash and he ran from the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.