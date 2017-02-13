Police: Man stole from 7-Eleven, then robbed Rite Aid in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a man who they say stole from a 7-Eleven and robbed a Rite Aid in Newport News Sunday.

At about 7:28 p.m. Sunday, a man entered the 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and stole several rolls of coins from underneath the register when the clerk walked away from the area.

Police say the man ran from the scene and then went to a Rite Aid, located at 671 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

According to police, the man entered the business around 8:15 p.m. and asked a cashier if he could exchange coins for bills. The clerk agreed and walked to the safe. Once the safe was open, the suspect ran around the counter and grabbed the clerk, pulling him away from the safe. The man took cash and ran from the scene.

If you know anything about these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.