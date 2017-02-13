Smithfield man wanted in fatal shooting outside Newport News restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police have identified the man wanted in a fatal shooting outside of a Newport News restaurant.

Kweisi Mfume Williams, 29, of Smithfield, is wanted for first-degree murder in the shooting death of 25-year-old Brandon Limar Williams.

Brandon Limar Williams was found on Friday, Feb. 10 slumped over in a car with what appeared to be at least on gunshot wound. Detectives later determined that he had been shot multiple times.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they are trying to find the occupants who were inside a gold car that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting.

Kweisi Williams is also wanted on charges of firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of attempt robbery.

Call the Crime Line if you know anything on the whereabouts of Kweisi Williams or the occupants of the gold car.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest updates.