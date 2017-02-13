9-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school found safe

UPDATE: Police say a girl who didn’t come home from school Monday was found safe not far from her home.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a nine-year-old girl who didn’t come home from school Monday.

Shaniyah Carter was last seen around 3:30 p.m. at Coleman Place Elementary School, 2450 Rush Street.

Police say during school dismissal, Shaniyah left the school on foot instead of getting onto her bus. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a burgundy shirt and she was carrying a blue and black camouflage backpack.

If you see Shaniyah or know anything about her whereabouts, call police dispatchers at 757-441-5610 or the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.