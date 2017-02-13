NNPD honors two K-9 officers after unexpected deaths

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Two K-9 officers, who served with the Newport News Police Department for a combined eight years, are being honored Monday night after their recent deaths.

The memorial service for K-9 Duke and K-9 Hammer is being held at the First Baptist Church on Warwick Boulevard. The event is not open to the public.

The service will include a Rendering of Honors from the police department and K-9 unit, Newport News Sheriff’s Office and Newport New Fire Department Honor Guards and the Newport News Police Pipe and Drum Band, according to a news release. Chief Richard Myers is also set to speak.

.@NewportNewsPD honoring K-9 Duke (Bloodhound) & K-9 Hammer (German Shepherd) in private memorial service tonight. Both died unexpectedly. pic.twitter.com/ZmHWfF7uRm — Joe Fisher (@JoeFisherTV) February 14, 2017

K-9 Duke passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 25 after more than three years on the force, according to the department. The bloodhound worked with MPO N. Stewart on tasks like tracking missing people.

K-9 Hammer, a German Shepherd, died Feb. 2 during a medical procedure. The K-9 was dual trained in narcotics detection and patrol, according to spokeswoman Jamie Bastas.

K-9 Hammer was part of the Newport News K-9 Unit for nearly five years. The K-9 and his partner, MPO J. Hatton, recently won an Award of Merit from the Virginia Police Work Dog Association for their work apprehending a hit-and-run suspect.

