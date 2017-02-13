Naval Air Force Atlantic names Sailors of the Year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Force Atlantic announced the selections for Sailors of the Year on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Naval Air Crewman Operator First Class (AWO1)(NAC/AW/SW) Marc Deskin and Aviation Ordnanceman First Class (AO1)(AW/SW) Christopher Carter were chosen as Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year, respectively.

Deskin is a Winston-Salem, North Carolina native. He is currently attached to Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, where he serves as the Tactics Department leading petty officer.

Carter, a Hyattsville, Maryland native, is currently attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 40 at Naval Station Mayport, Florida. There, he serves as the Maintenance Department leading petty officer.

Rear Admiral Bruce Lindsey, Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, praised both sailors for their accomplishments.

“We had an exceptionally talented group of sailors this year, and I couldn’t be more proud of all of them,” said Lindsey. “These two specifically have represented themselves and their command at the highest level and I am confident that they will continue to do great things.”

The two sailors were selected from 12 candidates representing more than 30,000 men and women serving in the sea and shore components within Naval Air Force Atlantic. Each represented their respective commands after being selected as that command’s Sailor of the Year.

Both sailors will advance to the next selection process to determine the Sailors of the Year for U.S. Fleet Forces Command.