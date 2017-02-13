Man arrested after trespassing on Maury High School property

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police arrested a man Monday after he was found trespassing on Maury High School property.

School officials say administrators found an unidentified man on school property during the lunch period. When the man was stopped and questioned, he ran from the building.

School officials immediately notified police and sent an alert to parents, which read:

This morning there was a trespasser in the cafeteria during lunch. When confronted by security and the School Resource Officer the trespasser ran from the building. The Norfolk Police Department is currently investigating the incident.”

Officials say the suspect has been taken into custody by police and is being questioned.

